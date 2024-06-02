COP29 volunteer centre opens (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Volunteer Centre for the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) held its official opening on 2 June, Trend reports.

The centre will organize the efficient work of volunteers for COP29, to be held on November 11-22 in Baku.

Volunteers will play a pivotal role in the successful running of COP29, when the eyes of the world will be on Baku. Through their selfless work and exemplary behaviour, they will act as ambassadors for sustainability. The Volunteer Centre, which began its work today, was established by the COP29 leadership to train volunteers to the highest level for this global event.

The opening ceremony was attended by COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev, Chair of COP29 Operating Company and Chief Operating Officer for COP29 Narmin Jarchalova, media representatives and other guests.

During the event the official visitors familiarized themselves with the work of the centre and its facilities. They highlighted that the centre will seek to expand the unique skills of the volunteers and create an inclusive environment in order to foster a culture of collaboration.

It was noted that the Volunteer Programme opened only a few days ago and in the course of a single day received more than 9,000 applications from would-be volunteers, a record number for events held to date in Azerbaijan. The interview and training process will take place at the Volunteer Centre this June and July, followed by selection of the 3,000 volunteers who complete the process successfully. The centre’s training for COP29 volunteers will cover 10 different areas in all, including climate issues and personal development. The training will provide a comprehensive briefing for the volunteers and increase their competencies ahead of the climate conference.

In his speech, Mr Babayev wished success to the participants in the selection process, observing that in hosting COP29 and in combating the challenges of climate change Azerbaijan is relying on its human capital and young professionals.

Over the site tour to the Centre, the Cop29 Officials and guests witnessed a volunteer painting in the creative tree on the wall, and added the finishing touches to the drawing.

The Volunteer Programme is open to anyone who would like to contribute to the successful organization of COP29. On 29 May the online registration portal volunteers.cop29.az was launched to smooth the application process for potential volunteers. The today’s number of online applications is exceeding 14222. Those who are interested in becoming a COP29 volunteer may register their application via the portal until 5th of June.

Applicants may reach the dedicated the call centre on +994125352928 for potential questions on the process.