Azerbaijan's Fuzuli school students to be granted exam-free entrance to Uzbek universities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Graduates of secondary school No. 1 named after Mirzo Ulugbek in Fuzuli city will be granted admission to universities in Uzbekistan without passing exams, Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovations of Uzbekistan Kongratbay Sharipov said, Trend reports.

Additionally, he highlighted that educators from Uzbekistan will be part of the teaching staff at this school.

"During the visit, we toured the school premises and met with the faculty and students. I am delighted that Azerbaijani students will be awarded certificates from Mirzo Ulugbek School in the future.

We aim to further enhance our collaborative efforts in the future. Graduates from this school are also regarded as our pupils. Consequently, they will be granted admission to higher education institutions in Uzbekistan without the need for entrance exams," he further stated.

