Azerbaijan launching "Shusha - Youth Capital of OIC - 2024" international program

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 4. The international program "Shusha - Youth Capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation - 2024" is being launched, implemented in cooperation with the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The OIC Youth Forum annually selects a "Youth Capital" from the cities of the organization's member countries and organizes international events in that city throughout the year.

The 11th meeting of the Executive Council of the OIC Youth Forum unanimously chose the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha city, as the 10th host of the International Program of the OIC "Youth Capital 2024".

