Baku to host national final of Red Bull Car Park Drift Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The national final of one of the most thrilling drift competitions in the world, the Red Bull Car Park Drift, will take place at the Seaside Boulevard in Baku, Trend reports.

A total of 16 most experienced race participants will compete for the championship in the final, which will be jointly organized by the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan (AAF), Red Bull, and the Baku City Circuit operating company, with the support of the Seaside Boulevard Department.

The winner will be the one who, in the opinion of the international jury, skillfully overcomes obstacles and demonstrates the best drift.

The winner will represent Azerbaijan in the global final of the Red Bull Car Park Drift in Oman, where participants from 25 countries will compete.

The world-renowned Abdo Feghali, who performed the longest drift in Abu Dhabi in 2012 and whose name is listed in the Guinness World Records, will once again come to Baku to support the competitors.

Abdo Feghali was also a guest at the Red Bull Car Park Drift Azerbaijan last year.

He was also the winner of the first Red Bull Car Park Drift race in Lebanon in 2008.

To make it more convenient for spectators to follow the finals, they can purchase tickets for the stands on the iTicket.az website or at city ticket offices.

Additionally, various entertainment options are planned for spectators at the event venue.

A special guest of the event will be the famous Azerbaijani musician Orkhan Zeynalli.

He will perform his favorite hits on the drift track to add a special edge to the high-speed, obstacle-filled races.

All drift enthusiasts are invited to watch the event on June 9 at 14:00 (GMT +4) at the parking area of the State Flag Square.

