Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan appeals to European Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, European Gymnastics President, Farid Gayibov has appealed to athletes, Trend reports.

The address reads:

"Dear Gymnastics Family,

Early May laid out the floor for one of the strongest Gymnastics disciplines. The 35th European Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships took place in the Italian coastal resort Rimini from 2 to 5 May, preceded by the competitions in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics.

Very interesting events turned out to be between the gymnasts competing not only for the medals but for the Olympic qualification. The last ticket to Paris allocated for Europe in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics went to Belgium’s Maellyse Brassart. I would like to congratulate the winners, all the gymnasts, the Women’s Technical Committee and the Italian Gymnastics Federation with successful completion of yet another event.

Within the framework of Artistic Gymnastics European Championships, we signed an agreement with Elevien in order to support an online competition programme which is a perfect combination of sport integrated with highly developed technological tools.

May marked the closing up of the spring season of European. The Hungarian capital Budapest hosted the 40th Rhythmic Gymnastics Europeans from 22 to 26 May.

These Championships, which were also the last qualifying opportunity for the Paris 2024 Games, were remembered with incredible facilities, both for training and competitions. The participants were lucky to enjoy very comfortable conditions that facilitated to the success of their performances.

We were happy to see many guests who accepted our invitation to attend the performances in this graceful sports discipline. I would like to express my gratitude to President of the European Olympic Committees Mr. Spyros Capralos, President of European Aquatics Mr. Antonio Jose Silva, President of Badminton Europe Confederation Mr. Sven Serre for the time they spent to be a part of this Gymnastics event.

Sound thanks go to the State Secretariat for Sport in the Ministry of Defense, at the head of my colleague Minister of Defense Mr. Csaba Hende for all their contribution to the success of the Europeans. We were honored that the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Mr. Rumen Radev attended our competitions within the framework of his official visit to Hungary.

The European Championships, being in the spotlight of top-ranking officials, were remembered with very enthusiastic spectators who crowded the stands. The audience showed support literally to each gymnast taking part in the competition. Spectators’ support for athletes is of utmost significance. Well done and thank you, Hungary!

Shanghai (CHN) was the next destination of Gymnastics community representatives. First, I was a part of the Executive Committee (EC) meetings of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) on May 30 & 31. During the meetings, the EC approved the World Challenge Cup Rules for Rhythmic Gymnastics and World Cup Rules for Trampoline Gymnastics, as well as advertising rules for Competition Clothing. There were also confirmed some nationality changes and the hosts of certain Gymnastics events including the 2025 EC Meeting (Lao Gymnastics Federation).

On June 1 & 2, it was the turn of the Council Members to deal with the issues on their agenda. The Council mainly approved the changes to the Technical Regulations and allocated its next meeting to the Malta Gymnastics Federation.

Of course, there are still a lot of issues and areas that need improvement and development. As it appears, in comparison with other global sports, there is still a lot of work to be done in the gymnastics world. Identifying key principals of development and pushing boundaries in marketing and presentation of our sport will bring a fresh perspective both to our gymnasts and our audience. For that we need to look outward, be critical and do what needs to be done for improvement. As usual, all we must do is plan for the best and work to our strategy collectively.

Evidently, European Gymnastics is on the path of success in relation to its set goals and development, and we see the growth in popularity and demand for our sport in every competition as we move through the calendar. Our methods have gone through test and trial, leaving only valuable experience and expertise, which could be applied on a global level".