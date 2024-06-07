Armenia appropriates work of famous Azerbaijani composer - joint statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Ministry of Culture and the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan have published a joint statement in connection with the appropriation of music from the operetta of the Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli “If Not That One, Then This One,” and other examples of Azerbaijani musical heritage by Armenia, Trend reports.

The statement notes that an excerpt from the music for the operetta by Hajibayli “If Not That One, Then This One” was posted on the Youtube platform under the name “Dance of Vagharshabat”, allegedly written by the Armenian composer Arno Babajanyan, which caused natural indignation and protest in Azerbaijani society.

Will be updated