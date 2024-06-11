Azerbaijan detains foreign national on suspicion of espionage

Photo: State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. An operation carried out by the State Security Service in Azerbaijan led to the detention of foreign national Sohrabi Akbar Gesmat on charges of espionage, Trend reports.

The detainee was actively involved in recruiting fellow citizens to secretly collaborate with the intelligence services of a foreign country and gather classified information about strategic assets.

He was charged by the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, which deals with espionage.

The initial inquiry into the criminal case involving Gesmat has been concluded and forwarded to the Lankaran Court for Grave Crimes for review.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel