Latvian prosecutor general pays working visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. A delegation headed by Prosecutor General of the Republic of Latvia Juris Stukāns has arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit at the invitation of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Trend reports.

The delegation visited the graves of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and outstanding scientist-ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, as well as the Alley of Martyrs in the Alley of Honorable Burial.

Greeting the delegation at the meeting at the General Prosecutor's Office, Kamran Aliyev noted the successful development of relations between the two countries and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the legal sphere. He also recalled his visit to Riga last February and meetings with Latvian colleagues.

The Prosecutor General informed his colleague about the reforms aimed at strengthening the rule of law and ensuring the rule of law in the country following the priorities of the strategic course and state policy pursued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the complete restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and the rapid pace of reconstruction and construction works in Karabakh thanks to the attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation and warm reception, Juris Stukāns noted that he was glad to witness the dynamic development of the country. He noted that his country is interested in developing ties between the prosecutor's offices of the two countries.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev informed about holding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), one of the most prestigious international events, in Azerbaijan in November, and the 29th annual conference and general meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors from September 29 through October 2 this year.

The meeting discussed several issues of interest to the parties, including the fulfillment of requests for legal assistance and asset recovery in criminal cases in the fields of anti-corruption, money laundering, and other areas, as well as the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding soon to develop inter-agency ties.

Latvian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Edgars Skuja took part in the meeting.

The working visit of the delegation to the country continues.

