Climate change affects education negatively - UNICEF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. One of the most overlooked issues of climate change is related to its negative impact on education, UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan Saja Farooq Abdullah said at the Sixth All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children today, Trend reports.

Abdullah pointed out that the floods and sudden weather changes create certain obstacles for children's education.

"At the same time, it's especially important to invest in the education of girls at an early age," she emphasized.

According to her, the events happening on the planet will have a significant impact on the future of children.

"Because 88 percent of diseases related to climate change affect children under the age of 5, and only 2.4 percent of the funds allocated for climate issues have been dedicated to addressing children's concerns," she added.

To note, the Sixth All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children is being held within the collaboration between the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children's Affairs and the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

