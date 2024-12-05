Central Botanical Garden of Azerbaijan enlarging its premises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Central Botanical Garden in Baku, a verdant sanctuary born in 1934, was crafted with the noble purpose of safeguarding the delicate tapestry of plant life and the rich genetic heritage of Azerbaijan’s flora and has blossomed through extensive reconstruction and expansion, evolving into a flourishing oasis of biodiversity, Trend reports.

A major renovation project has increased the area of the Central Botanical Garden from 39 to 45 hectares. The renovation project includes the construction of a new entrance complex, modern greenhouses, a fountain, and major repairs to the existing greenhouses. The garden now features rare decorative trees, shrubs, and various flowers, some imported from abroad and grown under special conditions.

New facilities include a three-block greenhouse, a pond complex, and a viewing platform for visitors.

Additionally, a four-story administrative building has been constructed, and the old two-story crescent-shaped administrative building has been restored and renovated.

Among the garden’s new features is a modern pedestrian bridge, stretching 650 meters, as well as an elevator for easier access. The garden will also house two restaurants, a children's playground, and ample parking space. The original entrance area has been renovated to preserve its historic style, while underground reservoirs, pump stations, and boiler rooms have been built.

The garden’s infrastructure improvements also include pedestrian paths, modern benches, lighting systems, fire protection, video surveillance, and updated irrigation systems for the garden's 26 hectares of green spaces.

