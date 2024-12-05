Central Botanical Garden of Azerbaijan announces its admission fees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Central Botanical Garden has once again unfurled its petals, welcoming both locals and visitors in Azerbaijan’s Baku after undergoing renovations, Trend reports via the City Executive Authority.

The admission fee for adults aged six and older is established at two manats, whilst access is complimentary for children under six years old.

To note, the Central Botanical Garden in Baku, a verdant sanctuary born in 1934, was crafted with the noble purpose of safeguarding the delicate tapestry of plant life and the rich genetic heritage of Azerbaijan’s flora. It has long served as a scientific research institution.

