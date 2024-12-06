Azerbaijan calculates vehicles sent for chop nationwide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. To date, approximately 40 vehicles have been submitted for dismantling, as reported by Mirza Lachinov, Head of the Vehicle Dismantling Department of Temiz Sheher (Clean City), during a media tour at the landfill, Trend reports.

“Since November this year, the process of vehicle landfilling has started. In this regard, a special portal was launched. To date, about 40 vehicles have already been accepted for dismantling. The lump sum payments on supporting documents have been made to more than ten applicants,” he added.

According to the “State Program on Road Traffic Safety in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2023," a program of vehicle recycling has been developed, as well as amendments and additions to more than ten legislative acts related to the implementation of the program.

Following the provisions of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Waste," which came into force in September of this year, concerning the dismantling of vehicles, Temiz Sheher OJSC has taken measures to register dismantling bodies in the register for the past period.

To note, the transfer of vehicles for dismantling is voluntary and is not mandatory. Before transferring for dismantling, the vehicle must be removed from the permanent record for state registration in the order established by the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic “On Road Traffic.”

