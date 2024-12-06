NATO rolls up its sleeves for training course in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Within the framework of the Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO for 2024, the “Training and Exercise in NATO” course was conducted in Baku by the Mobile Training Team of the NATO Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The course, held at the War Games Center of the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University, dove into a smorgasbord of topics surrounding the planning and execution of NATO exercises at both the operational and tactical levels.

The speakers highlighted the importance of such courses in expanding Azerbaijan-NATO military cooperation. It was noted that the course's main objective is to familiarize participants with the process of planning and conducting NATO exercises at the operational and tactical levels.

At the end of the course, a rundown on the tasks wrapped up and the goals hit was laid out. The participants were recognized with prestigious certificates of achievement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel