NEQSOL Holding successfully participates at COP29 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. COP29 has become a landmark event for the entire global community as well as for NEQSOL Holding as a Synergy Partner of the global event hosted in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This partnership provided NEQSOL Holding with a unique platform to strengthen and expand relations with global leaders, exchange knowledge, and discuss innovative solutions, thereby enhancing the ability of the Holding and its group companies – Nobel Energy, Norm, Bakcell, Azerconnect Group, etc. – to contribute to climate initiatives.

At COP29, NEQSOL Holding successfully organized around 20 events, including panel discussions and presentations, featuring over 60 speakers and moderators. These sessions attracted an impressive audience of more than 700 participants, culminating in four months of dedicated preparation. NEQSOL Holding’s pavilion in the COP29 "Green Zone" became a hub for interactions, meetings, and discussions with hundreds of visitors.

The panel sessions covered a wide range of topics, including the Net Zero Roadmap for the cement and concrete industry in Azerbaijan; Renewable energy projects; Clean energy and carbon capture technologies; The role of digital platforms in building resilient communities; Fostering skills for the digital future; Building resilient communities through education and scholarship initiatives; Developing leadership skills for sustainable growth; Climate and health: role of philanthropic partnerships to build resilient societies; Neurodiversity; ESG and risk management; Bridging business ethics, integrity, and environment; Sustainable procurement; Sustainability through innovations and AI; and others.

"Our participation at COP29 as the Synergy Partner is a testament to NEQSOL Holding's commitment to sustainable development and combating climate change. We are advancing toward our goals through major projects implemented by the Holding and its companies, such as Nobel Energy's investments in solar power, Audubon Companies' clean energy and carbon capture technologies, Norm's participation in the Net Zero Accelerator project, the global digital connectivity project of our telecommunications group, and other initiatives," noted Yusif Jabbarov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding.

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating in 11 countries across the telecommunications, energy, construction, and hi-tech industries.