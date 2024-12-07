Another International Event at ADA University! (PHOTO)

ADA University proudly hosted the 18th biennial IFLA ILDS (Interlending and Document Supply) Conference, marking the first time this prestigious event has taken place in the South Caucasus.

Under the theme “Global to Local: Diversity & Inclusiveness in Resource Sharing,” experts from 23 countries and 39 institutions convened to explore the transformative role of AI and digital innovation in shaping access to knowledge, resource sharing, and fostering a more inclusive future.

The conference highlighted the critical work of the IFLA DDRS (Document Delivery and Resource Sharing) Section, a key player in the global network of libraries and institutions. This section acts as a hub for emerging trends and advancements in resource sharing, offering insights into new initiatives, conferences, workshops, and collaborative projects with international organizations.

Throughout the event, participants engaged in dynamic discussions and knowledge exchange, addressing the opportunities and challenges presented by AI and digital technologies in fostering equitable access to information.

ADA University, in collaboration with the IFLA DDRS Standing Committee, emphasized its commitment to global knowledge-sharing and innovation, positioning itself as a vital platform for international dialogue and collaboration.

The conference concluded with a reaffirmation of the collective goal to harness digital advancements for a more connected and inclusive world, with plans for future collaborations and initiatives.