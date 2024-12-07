State Committee on Work with Diaspora presents short films on Azerbaijani history (PHOTO)

The State Committee on Work with Diaspora hosted the presentation of short films included in the "History of Azerbaijan" project.

Following the playing of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the country was honored with a minute's silence.

In his introductory speech, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov stated: "Today, under the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, diaspora activities have significantly expanded, and the Azerbaijani diaspora is successfully implementing numerous projects. When discussing the promotion of our country's culture, we must highlight the immense contributions of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, led by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, in preserving and promoting our national, cultural, and spiritual values globally. Azerbaijani communities abroad are also conducting international projects in this regard, and our state prioritizes supporting the initiatives of diaspora organizations."

Subsequently, the presentation video of the "History of Azerbaijan" project , as well the films "Ancient Religions and Multiculturalism in Azerbaijan", "Iron Fist - The Patriotic War" and the film about "Akinchi" newspaper were screened.

The project includes 16 short films that depict significant periods in Azerbaijan's history. The films were produced in Canada through the joint efforts of the "Vatan" Azerbaijan Arts and Culture Center and ELTV Media Group.

Lalin Hasanova, director of the "Vatan" Azerbaijan Arts and Culture Center, emphasized the importance of such projects in conveying the realities of Azerbaijan to the international community. She expressed gratitude to the creative team and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora for their support, adding that the next project will focus on producing animated films for children.

Other speakers, including Milikh Yevdayev, the head of the Mountain Jews Religious Community, Flora Gasimova, former Member of Parliament and spouse of National Hero of Azerbaijan Shirin Mirzayev, and Zamiq Aliyev, project participant, highlighted the significance of these films in promoting Azerbaijan's history and culture.

The films have been incorporated as teaching materials into the curriculum of weekend Azerbaijani schools abroad and are also showcased at community events in various countries.

The "History of Azerbaijan" project was created in Canada with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund, in partnership with the "Vatan" Azerbaijan Arts and Culture Center and ELTV Media Group.

The films can be viewed via the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/@historyofazerbaijan