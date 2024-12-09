Azerbaijan’s diplomatic service set to establish number of institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The diplomatic service of Azerbaijan may soon be granted the authority to establish educational, research, cultural, and other legal entities within its jurisdiction, Trend reports.

This proposal is part of a new draft law, "On Diplomatic Service."

The draft law outlines that the legal status of institutions within Azerbaijan’s unified diplomatic service system, including those that may be created under its authority, will be governed by relevant legal regulations.

According to the country's Constitution, the relevant executive authority designates a body (structure) to establish Azerbaijani consulates, while the Azerbaijani Parliament establishes diplomatic missions on the proposal of a body (structure).

Azerbaijan's national legislation, international agreements to which it is a party, and agreements with the host state or international organization shall govern matters related to the establishment of diplomatic missions and consulates.

