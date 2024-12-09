Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Social media users' claims of blasts and ambulances in Ganja turn false - Media Development Agency

Society Materials 9 December 2024 19:30 (UTC +04:00)
Social media users' claims of blasts and ambulances in Ganja turn false - Media Development Agency
Photo: Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The claims disseminated by various social media users regarding audible explosions in Ganja city and the notable presence of ambulances are inaccurate and intended to incite public panic, the statement of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency said, Trend reports.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan has already declared that following the training plan for the current year, units of the Ground Forces are conducting tactical exercises at the Seyfali training range, and there are no reasons for concern.

We consider inadmissible the dissemination and replication of false information in the social media segment. We urge the public to trust only information provided by official sources, and journalists and public activists to be principled concerning such cases and not to be influenced by false information campaigns,” the statement reads.

