Chisinau hosts foundation of 'Kharibulbul' Azerbaijani-Moldovan Friendship Alley (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The 'Kharibulbul' Azerbaijani-Moldovan Friendship Alley was founded on the initiative of the 'Congress of Azerbaijanis of Moldova' (CAM) Public Organization, and as part of the joint cooperation between the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova and the Chisinau Municipality, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The event gathered the CAM Chairman Elchin Bayramov and representatives of the organization, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Moldova Ulvi Bakhshaliyev, a member of the Moldovan Parliament, Chairman of the Moldova-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group Vitalie Jacot, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Ecology of Moldova Gheorghe Hajder, Vice Mayor of Chisinau Irina Gutnik, and a representative of the municipality Dmitriy Gorelko.

"The initiative, inspired by the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), aims to draw global attention to addressing the challenges of climate change.

The foundation of the alley took place in two stages. On November 8, representatives of CAM and the Chisinau Municipality planted Malus Red Royalty decorative apple trees. The second stage was completed on December 4 with the planting of 11 more trees and the opening ceremony of the alley.

In his opening speech, Elchin Bayramov, along with other participants, spoke about the importance of strengthening friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Moldova, emphasizing that such environmental initiatives contribute both to the improvement of the city and to the strengthening of friendship between the peoples.

The event concluded with the planting of trees and the installation of a commemorative plaque at the alley.

