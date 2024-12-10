Enjoy 7 days of free access to “Kinon Plus” with Azercell!

World’s online cinemas are now available with “Kinon” from Azercell

Starting from 10 December, Azercell is enhancing digital entertainment portfolio by expanding the “Kinon” application to include globally popular online cinemas such as Wink, Viju, and Premier. With this upgrade, “Kinon” now provides access to over 240 local and international channels, along with world-renowned online cinema platforms, all in one app:

“Amediateka”: A curated collection of acclaimed international films and series across genres, featuring gripping dramas, comedies, romances, and thrillers from top studios and TV networks;

“Premier”: Thousands of movies, series, cartoons, and shows for audiences of all ages;

“Viju": An innovative streaming experience, combining the most popular films, series and TV channels;

“Wink”: over 60,000 films and series in Full HD quality.

With the newly launched “Kinon Plus” package, Azercell integrates these premium features under a single subscription. Moreover, the package includes the first 7-day for free, along with 5GB of complimentary internet traffic exclusively for streaming channels as part of the launch campaign.

Subscribers can easily activate daily or monthly packages through convenient USSD code. Visit Kinon for more details.

It should be noted that Kinon is supported on all Android and iOS smartphones, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, tablets, and other devices. Each subscription allows users to create up to five individual profiles and stream content simultaneously on up to three devices, ensuring seamless entertainment for the entire family. The app is available for download on both Google Play and the App Store.

Discover Azercell’s world of digital entertainment with “Kinon”!

For more information about the service, please visit Azercell or Kinon