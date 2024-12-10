Azerbaijan developing e-edition of atlas detailing Karabakh's natural riches

Khankendi, Azerbaijan, December 10. The electronic version of the “Atlas of Natural Resources of Karabakh” has been prepared, the head of department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Kanan Karimli said at a meeting of the working group on environmental issues in Khankendi city, Trend reports.

He noted that in the Action Plan prepared in accordance with the directions of activities in the "First State Program of the ‘’Great Return to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation” approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 3587 dated November 16, 2022, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources is defined as the main executive body for 16 activities and as another executive body for 25 activities.

According to Karimli, the main priority directions in the mentioned activities are restoration of the activity of specially protected natural territories on the lands liberated from occupation, establishment of new green plantations, assessment of underground and surface water sources, mineral and raw material resources, restoration of the hydrometeorological observation network, preparation of the electronic “Atlas of Natural Resources of Karabakh” and digital thematic maps of Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, inventory of the forest fund, creation of an inventory of forests, creation of a map of the State Natural Reserve of Basitchay and the State Natural Reserve of Dashalti.

“In accordance with the implementation of the measures, a map of the Basitchay State Nature Reserve and Dashalti State Nature Reserve was prepared and approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. Currently, works are underway to harmonize the draft map of the State Nature Reserve of Arazboyu with the relevant state bodies. Additionally, the Zangilan district has planted 55 ha of new green areas, Aghdam district has planted 11 ha, and Jabrayil district has planted 38 ha. The efforts to establish new green plantations in the Jabrayil and Fuzuli districts are still ongoing," he stated.

