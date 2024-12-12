Azerbaijani people line up to honor memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) (Updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Today marks the 21st anniversary of the passing of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and creator of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, a globally renowned political figure, and the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Trend reports.

Among those who gathered to honor the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan and a world-renowned political figure, were individuals from all walks of life – including ghazis (veterans), military personnel, representatives from various organizations, scholars, cultural figures, war and labor veterans, and many others. Countless visitors laid flowers at the national leader's grave, paying their respects and bowing in reverence to his enduring legacy.

The most cherished dream of the great leader, Heydar Aliyev, was the liberation of Karabakh from Armenian occupation, and the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. This dream was realized four years ago, when, under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan successfully reclaimed its lands, which had been under occupation for thirty years.

Today, the Azerbaijani flag waves across all corners of Karabakh, including in Shusha, Khankendi, and other liberated cities, with the "Great Return" program being successfully implemented.

The successes of independent Azerbaijan, and every victory we achieve, are a triumph of the timeless ideas of the great leader. The path of Heydar Aliyev will always guide Azerbaijan forward.

Our people will never forget the savior of our nation and the invaluable contributions of the national leader who dedicated his life to the prosperity of his homeland.

13:18

Today marks the 21st anniversary of the passing of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and creator of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, a globally renowned political figure, and the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Trend reports.

Alongside government officials, citizens and public representatives are visiting the great leader's tomb at the Alley of Honor to pay their respects and pray for the peace of his soul.

Since the break of dawn, a steady stream of people has been making their way to the Alley of Honor.