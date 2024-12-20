EIB Allocated First Loan to Azerbaijan’s Public Sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has allocated a loan in Azerbaijan for the first time to support the development of digital infrastructure in the public sector.

A €43 million loan will fund the construction of two new Data Centers managed by "AzInTelecom" LLC, which operates under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. The project's goal is to expand and enhance the accessibility of cloud services provided by the state-owned company.

On December 20, a formal signing ceremony took place at the administrative office of “AzInTelecom” LLC in connection with the approval of the credit agreement.

The Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Teresa Czerwińska, expressed satisfaction with formalizing the EIB’s first loan support to Azerbaijan’s public sector, stating:

“We are pleased to formalise our first loan with Azerbaijan’s public sector. Improving access to information and fostering resilient digital transformation are among the key priorities of the European Investment Bank. This particular investment focusing on the innovation and transparency, will not only modernize public administration but will also contribute to sustainable economic growth and social progress."

On behalf of Azerbaijan, the contract was signed by Elkhan Azizov, Acting Chairman of the Board of “AzInTelecom” LLC, who noted that this project will provide a significant contribution to the ongoing digital transformation in the country:

“With the implementation of this project, cloud services will become more accessible for both small and large organizations. This will have a direct positive impact on the development of the digital ecosystem in Azerbaijan. I’d also like to emphasize that both Data Centers planned for construction in the Absheron and Hajigabul regions will be built based on green technologies.”

It should be mentioned that this initiative aligns with the Economic and Investment Plan (EIP) for the Eastern Partnership of the European Union, as well as the “Global Gateway” strategy. It also emphasizes the EU’s commitment to promoting sustainable development and digital transformation in the region.

“AzInTelecom” LLC is the largest cloud service provider in Azerbaijan and the first organization in the South Caucasus to receive the internationally renowned “TIER 3” certification for Data Centers. The company currently provides cloud services to over 200 public and private sector organizations through its Data Centers located in Baku and Yevlakh.