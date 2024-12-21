Series of tremors shakes up Azerbaijani-Armenian border (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. According to information received by the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations from the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), on December 21, 2024, the Azerbaijani-Armenian border felt the earth shake with a trio of quakes measuring 4.8, 3, and 3.8 on the Richter scale, beginning at the crack of dawn at 03:01 local time, Trend reports.

No information on destruction or casualties within the country due to earthquakes was reported.

Moreover, it is noted that the epicenter of the earthquakes was located in the border zone and the impact zone was not extensive.