Four Azerbaijani victims of plane crash to be transported to Baku (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The bodies of four Azerbaijani citizens who died in the plane crash will be transported to Baku, Major General, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Adil Abdullayev told journalists at the Baku Airport, Trend reports.

He made the remark following the arrival of an aircraft with Azerbaijani citizens injured in the crash of an Embraer 190 plane near Aktau.

“The relevant government agencies continue to work to deliver the bodies of the remaining citizens,” he emphasized.

The tragedy occurred on December 25, when an Embraer 190 plane operated by AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The Embraer 190 was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

The crash claimed the lives of both pilots and a flight attendant. Two other crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel