No agreement reached on time and venue for next Azerbaijani-Armenian FM talks - official (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The time and venue of the next meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia haven't been agreed upon yet, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

“Peace treaty negotiations continue with Armenia. The foreign ministries are negotiating a more extensive draft peace treaty. These are being conducted regularly. Several meetings have taken place over the past year. Currently, there is no specific agreement on the time and place of the next meeting,” he noted.

According to him, the peace treaty process will continue in 2025.

“We are waiting for serious practical steps from Armenia,” the minister added.

