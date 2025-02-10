Azerbaijan's Gabala features next chamber music event for enthusiasts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The International Music Festival "Winter Tale," organized for the first time by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, continues successfully in Azerbaijan's Gabala city, Trend reports.

The concert of the Baku Chamber Orchestra was held at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center within the Festival on February 9.

The orchestra, founded in 2011 through the initiative of students from the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, consists of international competition laureates and talented musicians. The orchestra has toured with concert programs in various countries, accompanying performances by prominent Azerbaijani and international artists.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the People’s Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan, rector of the Baku Music Academy, Professor Farhad Badalbayli, with Fuad Ibrahimov, a People’s Artist, serving as the conductor, and Yegana Akhundova, a People's Artist of Azerbaijan, as the director.

The concert program included “Winter” from the cycle "The Four Seasons" by Antonio Vivaldi, “Waltz” and “Finale” from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings, “Spring” from Astor Piazzolla's "The Four Seasons in Buenos Aires," "Arzu" by Niyazi, “Concerto No. 4 for Piano and Orchestra” by S. Ibrahimova, “Concerto No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra” by N. Kapustin, “Azerbaycan elleri” by Fikret Amirov, and “Deniz” by Farhad Badalbayli.

Soloists for the evening included Murad Adigozalzade (piano), Yegana Akhundova (piano), Nazrin Aslanli (violin), and Nigar Jafarova (soprano).

