Azerbaijani diaspora exhibits nation's native culture at University of Aberdeen (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The "Azerbaijani Society" of the University of Aberdeen in Scotland presented Azerbaijan at the annual international exhibition held at the university, a source in the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

In accordance with the diaspora, youth, and cultural policy of the Azerbaijani state, the "State Program for Youth Education in Prestigious Higher Education Institutions Abroad for 2022-2026", the Concept of National Culture "Culture of Azerbaijan-2040", and the First National Action Plan for 2025-2030, the committee provided students with various materials about Azerbaijan, including national costumes and flags.

The students and exhibition visitors were presented with extensive information about Azerbaijan's rich culture, national traditions, and history.

The exhibition featured various cultural and historical elements related to Azerbaijan's national identity, samples of Azerbaijani cuisine, including pakhlava and shakarbura.

The visitors were informed about the flag of Azerbaijan, its history, and symbolic significance. Additionally, they were introduced to Azerbaijani kelagai, which is listed as part of UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage.

One of the highlights of the exhibition for the guests was a game of backgammon, with the rules of the game explained.

The event promoted intercultural dialogue and increased awareness of Azerbaijan's rich heritage.

To note, the "Azerbaijani Society" of Aberdeen was established in 2023 by students studying at the University of Aberdeen as part of the "State Program for Youth Education in Prestigious Higher Education Institutions Abroad for 2022-2026".

