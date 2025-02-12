Somali President visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited the Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku on February 12, Trend reports.

Reportedly, an honorary guard was formed in the distinguished guest’s honor.

The Somali President laid a wreath at the Victory Monument in the park as well.

Following the wreath-laying, the guest was provided with detailed information about the park, which was created to honor the unparalleled heroism of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War and to preserve the memory of the martyrs. It was noted that the park, covering nearly 10 hectares, features the Victory Arch, symbolizing the 44-day war, with a height of 44 meters, width of 22 meters, and 44 columns.

Notably, the Victory Park was inaugurated on November 8, 2024, in the presence of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

