Azerbaijani television needs financial support - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijani television needs financial support, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan Ismat Sattarov said at a briefing for journalists today, Trend reports.

He noted that the television industry's revenues are declining every year.

“Television income is not growing, but we are preparing proposals on this matter,” he noted.

“The revenues of the television industry worldwide is declining every year. This is due to the increase in the number of advertising platforms and the development of digital media. Because of this, the commercial revenues of television are not growing. However, as a result of economic development in the country, wages are increasing and the spending of television as a business is also increasing. There are various forms of support for television in Azerbaijan,” Sattarov added, commenting on the issue of support for private TV channels this year.