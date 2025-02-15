Azerbaijan discloses number of nationwide certified hotels in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Last year, a whopping 186 hotels in Azerbaijan got their ducks in a row and received certification.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Tourism Agency shows that a total of 301 hotels were evaluated for the certification process.

One of the issued certificates corresponded to five stars, 13 to four stars, 67 to three stars, 75 to two stars, and 30 to one star classification.

With the certificates now in hand, the tally of certified hotels in Azerbaijan has climbed to a grand total of 259. Out of the bunch, 22 hit the nail on the head with five stars, 28 were right on the money with four stars, 97 landed in the middle of the road with three stars, 81 fell a bit short with two stars, and 31 barely made the cut with one star.