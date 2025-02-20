Azerbaijan's Ballija village sees major progress in home restorations (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, February 20. A total of 137 houses have already been restored in Azerbaijan's Ballija village, Afat Telmangizi, the spokesperson of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdam, and Khojaly districts, told Trend.

"The return to the liberated territories is ongoing. At the same time, restoration and construction work is being carried out. In the village of Ballija, 90 families are currently living. Various infrastructures have been created here, there are job opportunities, and a school and kindergarten are operating.

Around 60 more houses are under restoration. Khojaly is a strategically important territory. The presence of an airport and a railway makes Khojaly a transport hub and logistics center," she said.

The participants of the media tour, organized within the framework of the "In the Footsteps of the President" project, visited Ballija village.

