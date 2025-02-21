European Union "observers" back in track, staring at Azerbaijani territories (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The hustle and bustle of the "observers" from the European Union at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border shows no signs of letting up.

Trend has obtained new relevant footage.

As the footage shows, the "observers" in a couple of "Toyota" vehicles belonging to the EU rolled up to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and started keeping an eye on our territories.

The activity of "observers" did not go unnoticed by the soldiers of the Azerbaijani State Border Service. Just as they monitor Azerbaijani territories, Azerbaijani servicemen also closely monitor their activities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel