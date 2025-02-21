Azerbaijan to award persons who spot gaps in State Information Resources

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 21 February 2025 11:45 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Persons who find gaps in Azerbaijan's State Information Resources will be awarded, Head of Special Communication and Information Security State Service Tural Mammadov said at the 5th summit meeting of IT heads of state institutions today, Trend reports.

According to him, in the coming months, for the first time, a 'bug bounty' on state information resources will be announced.

He brought up the "bug bounty," an initiative that offers financial incentives to individuals who report vulnerabilities in a company's software, hardware, or network.

"The 'bug bounty' participants are called white hackers or bug hunters.

As a result, awards will be made for the gaps found in the State Information Resources," he explained.

