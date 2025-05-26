Azerbaijani religious leader stresses need to oppose political exploitation of Islam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ It is essential to actively resist those who exploit Islam for political purposes, said Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims' Board (CMB), Trend reports.

Speaking at the international conference "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku, Pashazade emphasized that in Azerbaijan, religion receives special attention at the state level.

“The support provided by Azerbaijan to the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is highly valued. We must take a firm stand and act against those who misuse Islam for political aims.

In countries such as France, Sweden, and Denmark, discrimination against Muslims has become a common occurrence. The burning of the Quran is increasingly being treated in the West as a hallmark of a new era,” he added.

