Property of five Azerbaijani banks being auctioned

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Movable and immovable property of Azerbaijani banks that are in process of liquidation - Bank Standard, Texnikabank, Zaminbank, Royalbank and Bank of Azerbaijan - have been put up for auction in 63 lots, the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) said in a message on June 4.

The property in 23 lots is auctioned for the first time, 16 lots - for the second time, 14 lots - for the third and 10 lots - for the fourth time.

The auctions will be held on June 11, June 25 and July 2.

The auctions will open and take place at the Republican Commodity and Raw Material Exchange at: I. Hidayatzade Str. 156 (20A), quarter 1933.

Information on the property is availabe at: http://www.birjanews.az/store/mantlrin-sigortalanmasi-fondu?limit=80&lang=en_US

