Banks in Baku to operate in enhanced mode during holidays

14 June 2018 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

Banks in Azerbaijan will operate in an enhanced mode in connection with the Ramadan holiday and the National Salvation Day June 15-19 on the recommendation of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), the FIMSA said in a message June 14.

Fifty-seven branches and departments of 22 banks in Azerbaijan will provide services to clients, so that citizens of the country and tourists can freely use the currency exchange services. Eight branches and departments of banks in Baku will work around the clock.

A special monitoring group consisting of FIMSA employees will operate during the holidays. The group will receive complaints from citizens and guests of Azerbaijan regarding possible problems.

Coordinator: Azar Isgandarov

Email: azar.isgandarov@fimsa.az

Phone: (+994) 55 500 82 22

List of branches and departments of banks that will carry out currency exchange operations is available at:

https://cdn.trend.az/media/pictures/2018/06/14/banklar_140618.pdf

