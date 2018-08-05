Azerbaijan, Iran call for full implementation of agreements

Tehran, Iran, August 5

By A. Shirazi- Trend:

Directors of consular department from the foreign ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran held a meeting in Tehran during which both sides stressed the importance of the full implementation of all agreements so far signed between the two nations.

The first round of meetings on consular affairs between Azerbaijan and Iran was held in the Iranian capital on Saturday, Mehr news agency reported on August 5.

During the session, the two officials discussed ways to faciliate visa requirements for the two countries’ travelers, judicial interaction, extradition of convicts, and the joint war against narcotics and the organized crimes.

They hailed all the efforts made by the two sides so far in the above-mentioned areas and urged the need for the full implementation of the bilateral agreements already inked by the officials.

Azerbaijan and Iran have ramped up efforts in the past years to forge closer ties in various fields.

The two countries have signed dozens of memorandums of understanding and agreements to promote mutual cooperation in the political and economic spheres.

