Azerbaijan, Iran call for full implementation of agreements

5 August 2018 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, August 5

By A. Shirazi- Trend:

Directors of consular department from the foreign ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran held a meeting in Tehran during which both sides stressed the importance of the full implementation of all agreements so far signed between the two nations.

The first round of meetings on consular affairs between Azerbaijan and Iran was held in the Iranian capital on Saturday, Mehr news agency reported on August 5.

During the session, the two officials discussed ways to faciliate visa requirements for the two countries’ travelers, judicial interaction, extradition of convicts, and the joint war against narcotics and the organized crimes.

They hailed all the efforts made by the two sides so far in the above-mentioned areas and urged the need for the full implementation of the bilateral agreements already inked by the officials.

Azerbaijan and Iran have ramped up efforts in the past years to forge closer ties in various fields.

The two countries have signed dozens of memorandums of understanding and agreements to promote mutual cooperation in the political and economic spheres.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan more than 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:31
Azerbaijan may extend grace period for residents of industrial parks
Economy news 07:00
4.4-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Society 4 August 20:36
Geneva-based ITC delegation in Tehran for key talks ahead of sanctions
Business 4 August 19:49
Iran, Norway to expand co-op in fishery sector
Business 4 August 19:33
Iran Central Bank FOREX deputy dismissed
Business 4 August 17:37
Latest
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan more than 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:31
Permanent exhibition of goods under Made in Azerbaijan brand to be organized in Bahrain
Economy news 08:52
3 rescued, 11 missing in fishing boat accident in China
China 08:40
5 killed in small plane crash in north Oklahoma
US 08:11
Plane carrying bodies of journalists killed in CAR lands in Moscow
Russia 07:28
Azerbaijan may extend grace period for residents of industrial parks
Economy news 07:00
New severe Ebola outbreak hits eastern Congo killing at least 33
Other News 06:15
Venezuela's Maduro target of drone 'attack,' but unharmed: government
Other News 05:19
Second plane crashes in Swiss Alps on Saturday
Other News 04:21