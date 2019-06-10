Large-scale road infrastructure repair and reconstruction work continues in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

10 June 2019 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

The reconstruction of the Khudat-Nabran road, representing a section (49-74 kilometers) of the Gandov-Khachmaz-Yalama-state border with Russia highway of republican significance, has been completed on June 10, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Highway State Agency .

The road was laid in 1977, and has been used since without major repairs. Its reconstruction was carried out according to third technical category.

On May 4, 2019, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Khachmaz-Khudat highway during his trip to Khachmaz, at a distance of 24-48 kilometers from the Gandov-Khachmaz-Yalama-state border with Russia highway.

The reconstruction of the Khachmaz-Khudat highway, which connects 59 settlements with a total population of 54,000, has significantly improved the transport of goods and passengers, including cross-border rransportation. The highway also contributes to the development of tourism in the region and creates convenient transport links to the Yalama border checkpoint.

