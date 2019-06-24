FAO supports development of SMEs in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov has met with Head of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN in Azerbaijan Melek Cakmak, Trend reports with reference to the FAO.

At the meeting, Mammadov informed Cakmak about the activities, services and ongoing projects and programs of the agency. There was also an exchange of views on the possibilities of cooperation with international organizations in the relevant direction.

Speaking about the goals and directions of FAO activities in Azerbaijan, Cakmak stressed that the involvement of SMEs in the processes in which the FAO works is important in terms of achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

At the meeting, detailed discussions took place regarding the project of potential cooperation for the development of SMEs between the agency and FAO, and an agreement was reached on the implementation of a project in this area in the near future.

Cakmak invited the agency’s delegation to the Rome office of her organization, adding that during the visit bilateral discussions on the best practices of FAO in the world will be organized.

