Azerbaijan sets amount of insurance premiums on compulsory medical insurance

29 November 2019 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The amendments to the law "On Medical Insurance" in connection with the implementation of compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan were put up for discussion at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on Nov. 29, Trend reports.

In accordance with the amendments proposed to be made to the bill, the insurance premiums for compulsory medical insurance were set in the following amount:

- one percent of the amount up to 8,000 manat ($4,715) from the wage fund (including 8,000 manat) in 2020, two percent from 2021 for the insurers not involved in the oil and gas sector and employed in the private sector by using a coefficient of 0.5 percent to a part exceeding 8,000 manat of an employee’s salary;

- one percent of the amount up to 8,000 manat of a salary (including 8,000 manat) in 2020, two percent from 2021 for the insured people not involved in the oil and gas sector and employed in the private sector by using a coefficient of 0.5 percent to a part exceeding 8,000 manat of an employee’s salary;

- two percent of the amount up to 8,000 manat from the wage fund for the insurers involved in the oil and gas sector and employed in the public sector by using a coefficient of 0.5 percent to a part exceeding 8,000 manat (including 8,000 manat);

- two percent of the amount up to 8,000 manat of the salary for the insured people involved in the oil and gas sector and employed in the public sector by using a coefficient of 0.5 percent to the part exceeding 8,000 manat of the employee’s salary.

In accordance with the relevant article of the law, premiums for policyholders envisaged by article 15-2.3. of this law have been set in the amount of 90 manat ($53) per person annually, and for the insured people envisaged by article 15-2.3.4 - four percent of the minimum monthly wage.

The premiums for the insured people have been set at two percent of the part of income up to 8,000 manat (including 8,000 manat) and one percent of the part of income exceeding 8,000 manat.

From 2023 the insurance premiums for the insured people have been set at 48 percent of the minimum wage.

Following the discussions, the amendments were adopted in the second reading.

