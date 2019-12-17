From 2020 subsidies in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector to be issued online

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Samir Ali - Trend:

From 2020, the process of issuing subsidies in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector will be carried out online, Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov said, Trend reports.

Karimov made the remark Dec. 17 in Baku at a seminar dedicated to the role of the private sector in food and agriculture sectors.

The minister noted that the electronic agricultural system has already been launched and is operating.

“More than 420,000 entrepreneurs are registered in this system,” Karimov said. “More than 240,000 farmers have entered information on the sown area into the system, and this will create conditions for more transparent allocation of subsidies. The state provides support to the agricultural sector, and this process will continue.”

On Dec. 17 in Baku, as part of the Sustainable Development Goals, a seminar kicked off dedicated to the role of the private sector in the food and agricultural sectors.

