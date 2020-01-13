Azerbaijan assists entrepreneurs to enter local and foreign markets

13 January 2020 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

One of the main activities of the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is to help startup companies and entrepreneurs to enter the local and foreign markets, Trend reports referring to the agency.

Over 150 entrepreneurs participated in 15 specialized exhibitions and fairs with the agency’s support in 2019. As part of these events, entrepreneurs showcased their products and services, expanded sales volumes and established new business relationships.

In conducting the exhibitions and fairs, the agency collaborated with such organizations as the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and worked within business partnership platform with BP, AzerTelecom and Pasha Holding.

Special attention was paid to the participation of representatives of startup companies, women and people with disabilities in these fairs, the agency noted.

The Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises will continue to support entrepreneurs willing to participate in exhibitions and fairs to be held in the country and abroad in 2020.

