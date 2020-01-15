Azerbaijan’s expenses for Formula 1 races decreasing from year to year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s expenses in connection with Formula 1 races are decreasing from year to year, Nigar Arpadarai, head of Marketing and Communications Department of Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC), said at a press conference in Baku dedicated to the results of Formula 1 races, Trend reports.

Arpadarai reminded that in the first period of holding the races, there were expenses associated with the creation of infrastructure, as well as with advertising.

“Now these costs have been reduced, the infrastructure of the competitions has been created, not so much money is spent on advertising, because Azerbaijan is already well known in the world,” the BCC department head noted.

Arpadarai added that in 2018, the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was watched by 82.3 million viewers.

This figure reached 90.2 million people in 2019, the BCC department head said.

