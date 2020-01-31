New varieties of wheat, barley, peas introduced in Azerbaijan

31 January 2020 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The Genetic Resources Institute of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has introduced new, more productive varieties of wheat, barley and peas, Trend reports Jan. 31 referring to the Institute.

In this regard, a research was conducted on the “Collection of the genetic resources of cultivated plants and their wild ancestors, protection, in situ/on-farm and ex situ research, the use of cell and trait collections in selection” topic.

As a result of the research, a variety of “Maya” durum wheat, “Start” soft wheat, “Jamil” multi-row barley, “Jamilya” pea and “Ayla” cowpea were bred. New and more productive varieties compared to the old ones have been localized for cultivation in different Azerbaijani districts.

The new varieties have already received a patent from Azerbaijan’s Agrarian Services Agency of the Agriculture Ministry.

