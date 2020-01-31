Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs, Ukrainian trade chamber ink memo (PHOTO)

31 January 2020 19:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Trend:

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) have taken part in the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation in Kyiv, as well as in a round table meeting organized as part of the event, Trend reports referring to the Agency.

Speaking at the event and as part of the round table meeting, Chairman of the Agency’s Board Orkhan Mammadov emphasized the great potential of both countries in the field of SMEs, and also noted the important role of various events in expanding ties among SME entities.

Mammadov informed the participants about the state support being provided to the development of the SMEs sector, the Agency’s activities in this direction.

The Agency representatives also made proposals to identify areas of cooperation in order to develop ties between the two countries in the field of SMEs, to create an Azerbaijan-Ukrainian business council to establish close ties among entrepreneurs, to establish active ties among business associations, to study Ukraine’s experience in cooperation between the state and the private sector and to create joint ventures.

As part of the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, the Agency and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

In order to expand cooperation among SME entities, the document signed by Orkhan Mammadov and President of the Chamber Gennadiy Chyzhykov reflects issues related to the exchange of information and experience, as well as organization of joint events.

