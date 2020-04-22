Seismic-acoustic stations to be built in Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Mutual-processing seismic-acoustic stations will be built in Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, Trend reports on Apr. 22.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Institute of Control Systems of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan.

Director of the Institute of Control Systems, Academician Telman Aliyev noted that on the basis of this document, the implementation of an appropriate project related to seismic-acoustic monitoring of the onset of earthquakes and a warning system about the epicenter zone is envisaged.

In accordance with the project, several seismic-acoustic stations should be built in both Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

Aliyev noted that they should be coordinated with each other through a radio channel and satellite communications, adding that the stations of both countries should have a monitoring center and a decision-making system.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili