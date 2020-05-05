Uzbekistan to use new rating system for ranking development of its regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

The level of socio-economic development of the regions in Uzbekistan will be assessed by the new rating system, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

The relevant resolution of the president of Uzbekistan came into force on 2 May 2020.

The document introduces an annual system of rating assessment of socio-economic development of Uzbek regions, districts and cities, in which each territory will be studied and assessed in two stages.

The first stage will consider statistical indicators on eight priorities - economic development and efficiency (7.5 points); labor market efficiency (6.25 points); accessibility and quality of services in social sphere (11.25 points); development and accessibility of infrastructure (5 points); competitiveness and diversification of economy (3.75 points); quality of business environment and entrepreneurship development (7.5 points); financial independence, development of banking and financial sector (5 points); efficiency of local government bodies (5 points). The total maximum score at this stage is 50.

The next stage involves conducting separate surveys to determine the social well-being and quality of life of the population, the state of the business environment for business and investors, the level of public trust in the reforms and the quality of institutions of government and local authorities.

Heads of government agencies and other organizations will ensure reliable and timely input of relevant data into the information system for the reporting year.

The results of the rating assessment for the past year will be annually submitted to the Presidential Administration, Cabinet of Ministers and representative bodies of state power, and discussed at government meetings.

