Azerbaijan's cotton company talks its activities during coronavirus lockdown

Azerbaijan’s Azerpambiq ASK LLC cotton company has continued its activities during the coronavirus-related quarantine introduced in the country, Trend reports referring to the company.

“Work on sowing cotton seeds in compliance with agricultural rules is successfully underway. This year it is planned to saw cotton on an area of ​​29,000 hectares in 15 districts of the country,” the company said. “So far, the areas of 23,000 hectares have been sown. On 8,500 hectares, cotton has already ripened. Sowing of the seeds that began on April 10 is expected to be completed by approximately May 10.”

The forecasted yield for this year grew to 30 centners per hectare from 28 centners per hectare in 2019.

“During the sowing season this year Azerpambiq ASK applied several new methods, including the seeding method in double rows, which allows farmers to sow more seeds, thus ensuring high yield,” the company noted. “To increase the yield, the timely use of fertilizers is of utmost importance. To this end, nitrogen and urea fertilizers are introduced into the soil in the required volume.”

The company was established in 2018. It’s engaged in the production, supply, processing and sale of cotton products (unseeded raw cotton, technical cotton seed, cotton oil, auxiliary products, squeezed cotton, etc.).