Azerbaijan exports onion to Arab countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan will export onion to almost 10 countries this year, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Agriculture Vugar Huseynov told Trend on May 14.

"Onion harvesting has already begun in the Barda district. The harvest is good. Now 1 kilogram of onion costs 0.23 manat (14 cents) in the field, prices on the market vary between 0.35 manat [21 cents]-0.40 manat [24 cents]," he said.

Huseynov noted that Azerbaijan exports onions to Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Turkey, and since this year has begun their export to Poland and the Arab countries.

"Onions have already been exported to the Arab countries. In the coming days, onion harvesting will start in Aghdam and Beylagan. Depending on the harvest growth, onions will begin to be exported to other countries," he added.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 14).